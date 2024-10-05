Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008433 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013876 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,015.88 or 0.99954137 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007411 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
