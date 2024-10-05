Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 12,188 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Baidu stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

