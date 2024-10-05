Bank of Montreal Can Sells 38,984 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Jamf worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jamf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.