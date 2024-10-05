Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AEG opened at $6.30 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Aegon Company Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

