Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Infosys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,338,000 after buying an additional 570,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,040,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,481,000 after buying an additional 715,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

INFY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

