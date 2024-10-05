American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.1 %

AWR stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

