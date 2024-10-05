Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $422,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,397.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $784.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

