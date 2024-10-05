Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

