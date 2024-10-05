Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

