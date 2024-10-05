Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 375,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,873.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.