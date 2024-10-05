Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 325,705 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 419,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $43,280,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,770.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.