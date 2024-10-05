Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 158.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLRN. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the first quarter worth $183,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

