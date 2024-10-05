Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 80,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $847,000.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE BCSF opened at $16.80 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

