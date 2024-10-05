Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,739 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

BY opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,508.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,254 over the last 90 days. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

