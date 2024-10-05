Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 64,063 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

