Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.