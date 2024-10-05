Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 11.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hawkins by 42.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

