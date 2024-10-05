Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $494,000 in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $11.70 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

