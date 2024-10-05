Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Miller Industries worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Miller Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $710.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

