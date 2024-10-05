Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $890,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $684.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.