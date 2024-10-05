Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 91.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seaboard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,358,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,090.00 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,955.33 and a 1 year high of $3,796.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

