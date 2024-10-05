National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of National Research worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,170,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

