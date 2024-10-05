Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 24,801 Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ennis by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ennis Trading Up 1.9 %

EBF opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

