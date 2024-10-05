Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 84,721 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after buying an additional 332,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 192.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 255,503 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 65.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NJR opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

