Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $439,000 in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,834.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

