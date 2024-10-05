Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 125.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.23.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

