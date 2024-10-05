Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Alector worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alector by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

