Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,000.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,453 shares of company stock worth $973,545. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGY

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.