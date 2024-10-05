Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,819,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

About First Foundation

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

