Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,304 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

