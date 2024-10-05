Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.87 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,881 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

