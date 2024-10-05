Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 7,606.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,049,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

