Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.69 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.