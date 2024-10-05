ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,882,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OXM opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.