Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 71,277 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 544.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 528,099 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $458,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 247,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,842,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,930.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $414.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

