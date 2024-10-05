ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PROG by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PROG by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $5,500,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PROG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.