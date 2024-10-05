ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,576,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KROS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

