World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WKC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 29.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.