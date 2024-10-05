ProShare Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,302.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,686.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXW. Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

