ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $63.47 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Lakeland Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,635 shares of company stock worth $914,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

