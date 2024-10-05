ProShare Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

