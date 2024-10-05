Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 127,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,719 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $225,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

