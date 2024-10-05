Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stake Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $208.72 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

