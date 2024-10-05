ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,482 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

BTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 4,912,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

