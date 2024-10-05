Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000.
NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.57. 2,416,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
