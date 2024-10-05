ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 205,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,028. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

