Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $78.04. 2,888,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,098. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

