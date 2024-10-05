Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.0 %

HSIC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.56. 692,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.