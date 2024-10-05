Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. 2,519,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,291. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

