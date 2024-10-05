ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. 44,640,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,411,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 251.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

